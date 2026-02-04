Crystal Business System reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.72 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 77.39% to Rs 0.90 croreNet loss of Crystal Business System reported to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 77.39% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.903.98 -77 OPM %-175.5647.24 -PBDT-1.501.94 PL PBT-1.591.83 PL NP-1.721.39 PL
