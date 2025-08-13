Eastcoast Steel standalone net profit declines 44.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 99.90% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net profit of Eastcoast Steel declined 44.44% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 99.90% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.0110.10-3800.000.990.120.270.120.270.150.27

