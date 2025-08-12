CSL Finance standalone net profit rises 15.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.36% to Rs 59.45 crore

Net profit of CSL Finance rose 15.31% to Rs 21.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.36% to Rs 59.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 51.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.59.4551.0977.6176.4128.0425.0527.5824.6621.3218.49

