Saptarishi Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 201.34% to Rs 18.02 crore

Net profit of Saptarishi Agro Industries declined 14.29% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 201.34% to Rs 18.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.18.025.981.553.340.070.080.060.070.060.07

