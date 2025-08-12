Mitshi India reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 59.41% to Rs 0.41 crore

Mitshi India reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 59.41% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.411.010-3.960-0.040-0.040-0.04

