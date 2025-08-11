Cubical Financial Services standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.00% to Rs 0.27 crore

Net profit of Cubical Financial Services rose 40.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.270.2533.3324.000.090.060.090.060.070.05

