Lupin launches Glucagon for Injection USP, 1mg/vial in US market

Lupin today announced the launch of Glucagon for Injection USP, 1mg/vial packaged in an emergency kit in the United States.

Glucagon for Injection USP, 1mg/vial packaged in an emergency kit is bioequivalent to Glucagon for Injection, 1 mg/vial of Eli Lilly and Company. Glucagon is indicated for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia in pediatric and adult patients with diabetes mellitus and as a diagnostic aid for use during radiologic examinations to temporarily inhibit movement of the gastrointestinal tract in adult patients.

Glucagon for Injection USP, 1mg/vial packaged in an emergency kit had an estimated annual sale of USD 122 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT June 2025).