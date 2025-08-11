Bombay Talkies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.07 crore

Net Loss of Bombay Talkies reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

