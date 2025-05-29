Cummins India consolidated net profit declines 1.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.88% to Rs 2428.13 croreNet profit of Cummins India declined 1.74% to Rs 529.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 538.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.88% to Rs 2428.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2271.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 16.24% to Rs 1999.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1720.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.34% to Rs 10219.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8859.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
