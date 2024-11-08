Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust consolidated net profit declines 65.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.56% to Rs 319.96 croreNet profit of Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust declined 65.24% to Rs 100.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 289.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.56% to Rs 319.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 318.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales319.96318.17 1 OPM %41.30141.87 -PBDT129.66447.24 -71 PBT49.82368.05 -86 NP100.54289.24 -65
