Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust consolidated net profit declines 65.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.56% to Rs 319.96 crore

Net profit of Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust declined 65.24% to Rs 100.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 289.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.56% to Rs 319.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 318.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.319.96318.1741.30141.87129.66447.2449.82368.05100.54289.24

