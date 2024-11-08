Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners standalone net profit declines 60.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.93% to Rs 45.33 croreNet profit of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners declined 60.48% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.93% to Rs 45.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 40.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales45.3340.14 13 OPM %0.243.49 -PBDT1.763.35 -47 PBT1.683.27 -49 NP1.323.34 -60
