Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners standalone net profit declines 60.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.93% to Rs 45.33 crore

Net profit of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners declined 60.48% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.93% to Rs 45.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 40.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.45.3340.140.243.491.763.351.683.271.323.34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News