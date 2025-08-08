National Securities Depository Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Orient Press Ltd, Laxmi India Finance Ltd, M & B Engineering Ltd and Premier Polyfilm Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 August 2025.

Orient Press Ltd, Laxmi India Finance Ltd, M & B Engineering Ltd and Premier Polyfilm Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 August 2025.

National Securities Depository Ltd soared 18.06% to Rs 1326 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 412.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 441.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Orient Press Ltd surged 15.28% to Rs 97.99. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 512 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1602 shares in the past one month. Laxmi India Finance Ltd spiked 14.32% to Rs 169.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 29.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.36 lakh shares in the past one month. M & B Engineering Ltd jumped 13.60% to Rs 474. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.03 lakh shares in the past one month.