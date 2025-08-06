Orchid Pharma gets formal nod from Court of France for Allecra Therapeutics acquisition

Orchid Pharma said that the Court of France has pronounced the order in favour of the company, to acquire the assets of Allecra Therapeutics SAS with effect from 01 August 2025.

On 30 July 2025, the company had announced the signing of an agreement with the Insolvency Administrator of Allecra Therapeutics GmbH (Germany) to purchase all assets (intellectual property, trademarks, customer contracts, regulatory filings and tangible/intangible assets) of Allecra Therapeutics GmbH (Germany).

The Court in France in the hearing held on July 30 had accepted the companys binding bid that was being submitted in concurrence of the Insolvency Administrator of Allecra Therapeutics SAS for the acquisition of assets including Intellectual Property Rights and Trademarks of Allecra Therapeutics SAS. The formal pronouncement of Order was to be made in short period of time.

"We are hopeful to get the order in our favour, Orchid Pharma had said in a statement. In an exchange filing made post trading hours yesterday, the company informed the Court of France has pronounced the order in favour of Orchid Pharma. Post this acquisition, Orchid Pharma now possesses 100% global ownership of Enmetazobactam (International Brand Name known as EXBLIFEP) (known as Orblicef in India), consolidating rights and control previously split across entities. This would mark the full repatriation of the first novel antibiotic molecule discovered in India, back to India. "This consolidation via strategic asset acquisitions will provide growth and expansion across the globe to Orchid Brand and will be financially beneficial to the company, Orchid Pharma had stated.