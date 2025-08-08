KRBL Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sanghvi Movers Ltd, India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd, Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd and Kalpataru Projects International Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 August 2025.

Sanghvi Movers Ltd, India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd, Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd and Kalpataru Projects International Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 August 2025.

KRBL Ltd soared 10.48% to Rs 410.2 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34657 shares in the past one month.

Sanghvi Movers Ltd spiked 8.81% to Rs 306.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38433 shares in the past one month. India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd surged 8.40% to Rs 941.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 25253 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14682 shares in the past one month. Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd jumped 8.32% to Rs 475.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 95061 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19485 shares in the past one month.