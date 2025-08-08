KRBL sizzles Q1 PAT climbs 74% YoY to Rs 150 cr

KRBL surged 11.77% to Rs 415 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 74% to Rs 150.58 crore on 32.1% increase in net sales to Rs 1,584.35 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 76.8% YoY to Rs 201.55 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA stood at Rs 225 crore in Q1 FY26, recording the growth of 62% compared with Rs 139 crore posed in same quarter last year. EBITDA margin improved to 13.9% in Q1 FY26 compared with 11.4% in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from agri business jumped 32.5% to Rs 1,568.57 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 1,183.81 crore in Q1 FY25 while revenue from energy segment increased 28.07% to Rs 59.73 crore in Q1 June 2025 compared with Rs 46.64 crore in Q1 June 2024.

In Q1 FY26, revenue from domestic business rose 14.92% YoY to Rs 1,063 crore, while the exports business climbed 97.98% YoY to Rs 489 crore. Meanwhile, the company propose to insert real-estate development and allied activities into clause III(A) of the memorandum of association. This addition will enable the company and/or its subsidiaries, either independently or in collaboration with specialist partners, to acquire, develop, construct, lease, manage and monetise immovable property. The move aims to establish a complementary growth avenue alongside the core agri-foods business and enhance long-term shareholder returns. KRBL primarily focuses on the manufacturing and marketing of rice products. The company offers a wide range of basmati and specialty rice varieties and owns the popular India Gate rice brand.