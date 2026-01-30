Seshaasai Technologies consolidated net profit rises 19.35% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.11% to Rs 373.75 croreNet profit of Seshaasai Technologies rose 19.35% to Rs 64.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 53.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.11% to Rs 373.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 339.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales373.75339.42 10 OPM %25.5822.79 -PBDT98.3672.48 36 PBT86.5361.80 40 NP64.0953.70 19
