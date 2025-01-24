Cupid prequalifies for upcoming South African Government Tender

Cupid has received the prequalification for its Brown Caramel Female Condom Variant from the UNFPA.

This prequalification makes Cupid eligible to supply 100% of the Contract for Female Condoms in the upcoming RT75-2025 South African Government Tender which is for a duration of 5 years with bids closing on 31 January 2025.

Earlier, Cupid had been eligible to supply 75% of the Contract for Female Condoms in previous tenders which were for shorter durations of 3 years at a time.

