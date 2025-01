HFCL has successfully secured an advance purchase order aggregating to Rs 1412.48 crore for the supply of telecom equipment (Power Systems & Racks) along with the maintenance of these telecom equipment for a period of 10 years, for BharatNet Phase III project in Uttar Pradesh (East) Telecom circle and Uttar Pradesh (West) Telecom circle, from Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL).

