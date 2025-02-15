Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Cupid Q3 PAT jumps 25% to Rs 11 cr

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Cupid standalone net profit jumped 25.05% to Rs 11.08 crore on 15.73% increase in total income to Rs 46.35 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax jumped 20.11% to Rs 14.09 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 11.73 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

EBITDA was at Rs 11.34 crore in the third quarter of FY25, down 6.66% as against Rs 12.15 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

EBIDTA margin was at 24.47% in Q3 FY25, compared to 30.33% posted in Q3 FY24.

On nine-month basis, the companys net profit jumped 82.08% to Rs 29.37 crore on a 17.41% rise in total income to Rs 127.03 crore posted in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, chairman and MD, said, We are delighted to announce a good set of numbers for the quarter. We are expanding our market presence and keep bringing new high-quality products to the market. We are honored to receive continuous orders from our customers in India and beyond.

It is a testament to our consistent quality, reliability, and commitment to supporting global health initiatives. Our new manufacturing facility at Palava near Mumbai is shaping up well and should be operational by the end of the current calendar year.

Meanwhile, the companys board has approved the appointment of Aditya Kumar Halwasiya as managing director and chairman of the company.

Cupid engaged in the business of dealing, marketing, and manufacturing rubber contraceptives and allied prophylactic products.

Shares of Cupid tumbled 5.60% to close at Rs 69.28 on Friday, 14 February 2025

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

