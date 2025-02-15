Hinduja Global Solutions announces restructuring of subsidiaries in US

Hinduja Global Solutions announced the completion of restructuring of subsidiaries related to HGS CX Technologies Inc (a step down subsidiary of the company) with effect from 15 February 2025. With this five US wholly owned subsidiaries of HGS CX Technologies Inc got merged with HGS CX Technologies Inc and cease to exist:

i. Hinduja Global Solutions LLC

ii. HGS Digital LLC

iii. HGS (USA) LLC

iv. HGS Canada Holdings LLC

v. Teklink International LLC



