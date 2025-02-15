Hinduja Global Solutions announces restructuring of subsidiaries in US

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Hinduja Global Solutions announced the completion of restructuring of subsidiaries related to HGS CX Technologies Inc (a step down subsidiary of the company) with effect from 15 February 2025. With this five US wholly owned subsidiaries of HGS CX Technologies Inc got merged with HGS CX Technologies Inc and cease to exist:

i. Hinduja Global Solutions LLC
ii. HGS Digital LLC
iii. HGS (USA) LLC
iv. HGS Canada Holdings LLC
v. Teklink International LLC

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

