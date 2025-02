EMS has receipt the Letter of Award from Jaypee Infratech for civil (Structure & Finishing) and MEP Works for Multi-storeyed Group Housing Project, ORCHARDS, for Towers OCA- 1 to 3 and OCB- 1 to 5 at Jaypee Wish Town, Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The estimated order value (excluding GST) is approximately Rs. 272.88 crore.

