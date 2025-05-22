Cupid standalone net profit declines 51.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.21% to Rs 56.48 croreNet profit of Cupid declined 51.31% to Rs 11.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.21% to Rs 56.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 2.71% to Rs 40.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.27% to Rs 183.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 171.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
