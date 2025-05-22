AksharChem (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.39 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.94% to Rs 90.74 crore

Net profit of AksharChem (India) reported to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.94% to Rs 90.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 81.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 4.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 18.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.64% to Rs 346.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 302.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

