Ishita Drugs & Industries standalone net profit declines 9.52% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:18 AM IST
Sales decline 25.68% to Rs 3.27 crore

Net profit of Ishita Drugs & Industries declined 9.52% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 25.68% to Rs 3.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.274.40 -26 OPM %7.035.00 -PBDT0.280.31 -10 PBT0.250.28 -11 NP0.190.21 -10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

