Ishita Drugs & Industries standalone net profit declines 9.52% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Ishita Drugs & Industries declined 9.52% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 25.68% to Rs 3.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3.274.407.035.000.280.310.250.280.190.21

