CuraTeQ Biologics receives UK MHRA approval for biosimilar Dyrupeg

Aurobindo Pharma announced that CuraTeQ Biologics s.r.o., a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma, has obtained marketing authorization from the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for Dyrupeg, its pegylated filgrastim biosimilar version.

Earlier in April 2025, Dyrupeg received marketing authorization in the European Union from the European Commission (EC). This is CuraTeQ's third biosimilar to be approved by MHRA after the approval of Bevqolva in December 2024 and Zefylti in May 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News