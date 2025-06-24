Muthoot Finance allots 4,585 equity shares under ESOP

Muthoot Finance has allotted 4,585 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each under Muthoot ESOP 2013. Post allotment, the Company's paid-up capital stands increased from Rs. 401,46,38,910 consisting of 40,14,63,891 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 401,46,84,760 consisting of 40,14,68,476 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News