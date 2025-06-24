Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Muthoot Finance allots 4,585 equity shares under ESOP

Muthoot Finance allots 4,585 equity shares under ESOP

Image
Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Muthoot Finance has allotted 4,585 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each under Muthoot ESOP 2013. Post allotment, the Company's paid-up capital stands increased from Rs. 401,46,38,910 consisting of 40,14,63,891 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 401,46,84,760 consisting of 40,14,68,476 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Axis Bank allots 1.11 lakh equity shares under ESOP

RateGain appoints Sanchit Garg to spearhead its Rev-AI and Car biz

V-Mart Retail allots 5.95 cr equity shares under bonus issue

INR posts steep gains to recover near 86/$ mark

BSE SME IPO of Abram Food subscribed 2.28 times

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story