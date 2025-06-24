Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Asahi India Glass appoints director

Board of Asahi India Glass appoints director

Image
Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
On 25 June 2025

The Board of Asahi India Glass has approved the appointment of Avanti Birla (DIN: 01127008) as an Additional Director in the capacity of Independent Director, on the Board of Directors of the Company for a period of five consecutive years with effect from 25 June 2025, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 6:51 PM IST

