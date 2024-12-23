NTPC Green Energy signs MoU with Dept. of Industries, Govt. of Bihar

NTPC Green Energy (NGEL), a subsidiary of NTPC, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Industries, Government of Bihar, during Bihar Business Connect 2024 Global Investors' Summit held on 20 December 2024, in Patna.

The MoU outlines a framework for significant investments in Bihar to establish renewable energy projects, including: Ground-mounted and floating solar installations, Battery energy storage systems, and Green hydrogen mobility initiatives etc.

The Government of Bihar will facilitate the necessary permissions, registrations, approvals, and clearances from concerned departments, agencies, and authorities to support the projects.

