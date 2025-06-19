Currency in circulation rises 7.3% on year

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation edged down 0.1% on the week to stand at Rs 38.46 lakh crore as on June 13, 2025. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money also contracted 0.2% on the week to Rs 49.49 lakh crore. Currency in circulation gained 7.3% on a year ago basis compared to 5.9% gain at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation increased 3.3% so far while the reserve money has gone by 2.5%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News