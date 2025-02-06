Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Currency in circulation up 2.5% this fiscal

Currency in circulation up 2.5% this fiscal

Image
Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation was flat on the week to stand at Rs 36 lakh crore as on January 31, 2025. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money rose by 0.78% on the week to Rs 46.89 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 5.3% on a year ago basis compared to 3.70% increase at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation rose 2.5% so far while the reserve money has edged up by 1.2%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty fails to hold 23,600 level; European mrkt advance

Board of Uno Minda approves issuance of NCDs up to Rs 500 cr

Indices trade moderate losses; consumer durables shares decline

Board of Uno Minda approves expansion of Hosur unit

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd up for third consecutive session

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story