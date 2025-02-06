Board of Uno Minda approves expansion of Hosur unit

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Image
Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 1:18 PM IST
The Board of Uno Minda at its meeting held on 06 February 2025 has approved the expansion of existing Hosur, Tamil Nadu plant of the Company by increase in overall capacity upto 15,000 MT per annum, along with the construction of a new shed for a new paint shop.

The total capital expenditure for this new facility is estimated at Rs 65.59 crore (excl. Rs 6.23 crore sustainable capex).

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

