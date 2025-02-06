Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd up for third consecutive session

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1241.5, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.45% in last one year as compared to a 7.61% jump in NIFTY and a 18.78% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1241.5, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 23600.05. The Sensex is at 77920.62, down 0.45%. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd has slipped around 8.14% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 5.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21868.5, up 0.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.88 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1237.6, up 1.05% on the day. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is up 0.45% in last one year as compared to a 7.61% jump in NIFTY and a 18.78% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 19.77 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News