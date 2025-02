At meeting held on 06 February 2025

The Board of Uno Minda at its meeting held on 06 February 2025 has granted its in-principle approval for issuance of Listed, Non-Convertible Debentures up to Rs. 500 crore, in one or more tranches/issuances, in order to meet fund requirement for Capex and Investments in Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and Associate Companies of the Company.

