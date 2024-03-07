Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Currency in circulation up 3.3% on year

Currency in circulation up 3.3% on year

Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation edged up marginally on the week to stand at Rs 34.57 lakh crore as on March 1, 2023. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money rose 1.13% on the week at Rs 45.61 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 3.3% on a year ago basis compared to 8.2% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has gained by 2.3% so far while the reserve money has moved up by 4%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Currency in circulation rises 3.6% on year

Currency in circulation rises 3.7% on year

Axis Bank declines after Subramanian Swamy alleges Rs 5,100 crore scam in Axis Max Life deal

Nifty trades near 22,000 Level; PSU Bank shares in demand

Nifty below 22,400 level; PSU bank rally for 5th day

Ahluwalia Contracts wins orders worth Rs 338.95 cr

Midland Microfin standalone net profit rises 47.17% in the December 2023 quarter

K D Commercials reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

HAL hits record high as LCA IOC contract value rises to Rs 5,078 cr

R K Swamy IPO ends with decent subscription

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 12:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story