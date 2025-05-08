Currency in circulation up 6.70% on year

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation gained 0.40% on the week to stand at Rs 38.10 lakh crore as on May 2, 2025. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money was flat on the week to Rs 49.11 lakh crore. Currency in circulation added 6.70% on a year ago basis compared to 2.70% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation edged up 1.70% so far while the reserve money has expanded by 1.20%.

