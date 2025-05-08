Sonata Software gains after Q4 PAT rises 2% QoQ to Rs 107 cr

Sonata Software advanced 1.44% to Rs 402.55 after the IT company's consolidated net profit rose 2% to Rs 107.5 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 105 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations fell 7.94% QoQ to Rs 2,617.20 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

On year on year basis, the companys revenue jumped 19.42% while PAT declined 2.56% in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 150.75 crore in Q4 FY25, up 10.18% QoQ and 4.99% YoY.

During the quarter EBITDA jumped 6% QoQ to Rs 172.7 crore. EBITDA margin expand to 6.6% in Q4 FY25 as against 5.8% in Q3 FY25.

In International IT Services segment, revenues for Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 702.3 crore, QoQ de-growth of 4%. Revenue for Q4 FY25 in USD were at 81.3 million, QoQ decline of 6.6%.

In Domestic Products & Services segment, gross contribution for Q325 were at Rs 78.4 crore, declining 4.4% QoQ. Revenues for Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 1,918.2 crore, QoQ de-growth of 9.1%.

Samir Dhir, MD & CEO of Sonata Software, said, In Q4, we delivered a QoQ 1.9% improvement in EBITDA. Over FY25, we secured 11 large deals, including two in the fourth quarter. Our Healthcare and BFSI verticals have grown significantly, scaling from 13% to 35% of our business over the past three yearsreflecting the success of our diversification strategy. We remain confident in Sonatas long-term vision and growth trajectory, as clients increasingly embrace modernization to gain competitive advantage.

Sujit Mohanty, MD & CEO of Sonata Information Technology, said, This quarter, we made steady progress by renewing several key client contractsmany at enhanced valuesdespite sectoral headwinds. Our continued focus on cloud-led transformation drove improved year-on-year gross contribution and helped us onboard new customers.

Meanwhile, the companys recommended a final dividend of Rs 4.40 per equity share for FY25, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). It approved by shareholders the dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of ensuing AGM.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Sonata Software has a strong global presence, including key regions North America, UK, Europe, APAC, and ANZ. It is one of the fastest growing IT Services companies and a trusted partner of Fortune 500 companies in banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare and lifesciences (HLS), telecom, media, and technology (TMT), and retail, manufacturing and distribution (RMD) space.

