Currency Speculators Increase Net Long Position In US Dollar Index

Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Large currency market speculators in the US dollar futures increased their net long position and hover near a six month high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of 18550 contracts in the data reported through July 16, 2024, still staying at its highest level since December 2023. This was a weekly advance of 2342 net long contracts.

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 12:06 PM IST

