TCS expands its partnership with Rolls-Royce

For research in hydrogen fuel system technology

Tata Consultancy Services has expanded its partnership with Rolls-Royce, a British multinational specializing in civil aerospace, defence aerospace, services and power systems, to advance its sustainable initiatives. This collaboration involves research into hydrogen fuel system technology, continuing to prove hydrogen could be a zero-carbon aviation fuel of the future.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

TCS, leveraging its expertise as a trusted service provider, will provide engineering skills and support to RollsRoyce as it addresses three key challenges in the journey to enabling hydrogen for use in aviation: fuel combustion, fuel delivery, and fuel systems integration with an engine. All elements must be confirmed to operate safely.