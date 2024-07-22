Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aarti Surfactants tumbles after Q1 PAT drops nearly 58% YoY to Rs 2.22 crore

Aarti Surfactants tumbles after Q1 PAT drops nearly 58% YoY to Rs 2.22 crore

Image
Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 12:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Aarti Surfactants slumped 6.96% to Rs 647.25 after the company reported 57.7% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 2.22 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 5.25 crore recorded in Q1 FY24.

Net sales fell by 3.6% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 143.41 crore.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Total operating expenditure for the June25 quarter was Rs 133.79 crore as compared with Rs 133.90 crore reported in the same period last year.

Interest payments and depreciation charges for Q1 FY25 were Rs 2.57 crore (down 22.6% YoY) and Rs 4.23 crore (up 7.1% YoY), respectively.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY25 stood at Rs 3.31 crore, down by 56.2% from Rs 7.56 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Tax outgo for the period under review was Rs 0.83 crore (down 49.1% YoY).

Aarti Surfactants is engaged in product portfolio includes surfactants, mild surfactants, rheology modifiers, pearlizing agents, UV filters, syndet and soap bases, and active ingredients, as well as conditioning agents, blends, proteins, and quats. It serves skin care, oral, hair, cosmetics, bath and shower, sun care, fabric/laundry care, dishwashing, toilet care, and surface care segments.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rebounds, jumps 150 pts, Nifty nears 24,600; Eco Survey in spotlight

BSF to facilitate return of students from violence-hit Bangladesh

HDFC Bank stock: Low loan-deposit ratio key for outperformance, say experts

Japan to ease entry for tourists with pre-clearance, speed up immigration

Harsh Goenka-backed RPG Life Sciences surges 15% on solid Q1FY25 results

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story