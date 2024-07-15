Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Currency Speculators Marginally Reduce Net Long Position In US Dollar Index

Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 12:32 PM IST
Large currency market speculators in the US dollar futures marginally reduced their net long position but still hovering near a six month high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of 16208 contracts in the data reported through July 09, 2024, still staying at its highest level since December 2023. This was a marginal weekly decline of 374 net long contracts.

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 12:09 PM IST

