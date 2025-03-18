Current coal stock sufficient for about 20 days at 85% Plant load factor

There is adequate availability of coal in the country, a latest update from the Ministry of Coal has noted. The focus of the Government is on increasing the domestic production of coal to meet the energy requirement of the country. The country has witnessed highest ever coal production in the year 2023-24. The all-India domestic coal production in the year 2023-2024 was 997.826 MT in comparison to 893.191 MT in the year 2022-2023 with the growth of about 11.71 %.

In the current year 2024-25, the country has produced 929.15 MT (provisional) of coal (upto February, 2025) in comparison to 881.16 MT in the corresponding period of the last year 2023-24 with a growth rate of 5.45%. Ministry of Power communicated their domestic coal requirement of 906.1 million tonnes (MT) for the financial year 2025-26, against which Ministry of Coal (MOC) has conveyed the domestic coal supply plan of 906.1 million tonnes (MT) to the power sector for FY 2025-26.

As per Central Electricity Authority (CEA), the coal stock at domestic coal-based power plants stands at 53.49 million tonne (MT) as on 10.03.2025, in comparison to 44.51 MT in the corresponding day of the last year 2023-24 with a growth rate of 20.20%. The current coal stock is sufficient for about 20 days at 85% Plant load factor (PLF).

