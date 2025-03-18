Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shilpa Medicare zooms as arm partners with mAbTree Biologics for cancer drug

Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Shilpa Medicare soared 10.46% to Rs 696.15 after the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Shilpa Biologicals, inked a strategic partnership with Switzerland-based mAbTree Biologics AG to co-develop and manufacture a novel immuno-oncology therapy.

Under the terms of the strategic agreement, Shilpa Biologicals will support both development, including clinical studies, as well as long-term commercial supply through GMP manufacturing. Additionally, Shilpa Group will provide mAbTree access to India and several global markets via its extensive partner network.

Shilpa Biologicals will utilize its large R&D teams, providing full-service capabilities from cell line development to GMP drug product manufacturing, with manufacturing and clinical supply conducted at its state-of-the-art bio-manufacturing facility at Dharwad, Karnataka.

This program aims to develop a fully human monoclonal antibody against a novel immune checkpoint protein that enables T cell activation and generation of strong immune responses against tumors akin to the well-established PD-1/PD-L1 blockade.

mAbTree Biologics is a leading biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapies for cancer and other life-threatening diseases. With a commitment to scientific excellence and patient care, mAbTree Biologics interdisciplinary team of scientists, clinicians, and researchers aims to transform the landscape of cancer treatment through groundbreaking research and development.

Madhav Bhutada, Director, Shilpa Biologicals, said, We are delighted to enter this strategic collaboration with mAbTree Biologics as we share a common vision to bring innovative solutions to address unmet medical needs around the globe, especially in the field of oncology, where Shilpa has had a long history of providing affordable innovative solutions.

Dr Sridevi Khambhampaty, CEO of Shilpa Biologicals, said, This novel therapy represents a new frontier in immuno-oncology, with the potential to expand treatment for patients who do not benefit from current immunotherapy optionsso its potentially a massive breakthrough.

Raj Andhuvan, CEO of mAbTree, added, mAbTree is excited to continue our strategic partnership with Shilpa Biologicals, and our aim is to enable greater access to medicines for more patients across the world, especially focusing on India and ROW markets where access has been limited, but what really impresses us about Shilpa is their commitment and scientific expertise. We look forward to rapidly advancing therapeutic options in the NBE space and to addressing emerging health challenges.

Shilpa Medicare is a manufacturer of API, formulation, and development services. Shilpa Medicare (SML) started its operations as an API manufacturer way back in 1987 at Raichur, Karnataka, India.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 31.78 crore in Q3 FY25, which is significantly higher as compared with the PAT of Rs 4.58 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations for the third quarter was at Rs 319.32 crore, up 11.35% year on year.

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

