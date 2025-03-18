Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's trade deficit narrows to USD 14.05 billion in February

India's trade deficit narrows to USD 14.05 billion in February

Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Indias total exports (Merchandise and Services combined) for February2025 is estimated at USD 71.95 Billion, registering a positive growth of 3.16 percent vis-vis February2024, data from Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed. Total imports (Merchandise and Services combined) for February2025 is estimated at USD 67.52 Billion, registering a negative growth of (-)11.34 percent vis-vis February2024. Merchandise exports during February2025 were USD 36.91 Billion as compared to USD 41.41 Billion in February2024. Merchandise imports during February2025 were USD 50.96 Billion as compared to USD 60.92 Billion in February2024. The trade deficit in February narrowed to USD 14.05 billion as the country's imports reduced to USD 50.96 billion in February, as against USD 60.92 billion a year ago, data released by the commerce ministry showed.

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

