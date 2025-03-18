LIC rises on appointing Shatmanyu Shrivastava as CRO

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) rose 1.03% to Rs 752.62 after company's board has approved the appointment of Shatmanyu Shrivastava as chief risk officer (CRO), with effect from 19 March 2025.

Shatmanyu Shrivastava is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (passed in 1989). He is also a fellow of the Insurance Institute of India (passed in 2000). Shrivastava is pursuing actuarial studies and has passed 7 papers of the actuarial examination conducted by the Institute of Actuaries of India.

Shatmanyu joined LIC of India as a direct recruit officer in the 18th batch in 1990. In a career spanning over three decades, he has gained wide exposure by working across all departments of the corporation. He has worked in all four tiers of the organizational structure: branch offices, divisional offices, zonal offices, and central office. This wide exposure has enabled him to understand the intricacies of the workings of all departments/offices and their interdependencies.

LIC has been providing life insurance in India for more than 65 years and is the largest life insurer in the country.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) reported a 17.1% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 11,056.47 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 9,444.42 crore in Q3 FY24. Net premium fell 8.7% to Rs 1,06,891.48 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,17,016.93 crore in Q3 FY24.

