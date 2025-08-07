Page Inds Q1 PAT climbs 22% YoY to Rs 201 cr; declares dividend of Rs 150/sh

Page Industries' standalone net profit jumped 21.52% to Rs 200.79 crore on a 3.05% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,316.56 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

In Q1 FY26, sales volume grew 1.9% YoY, amounting to 58.6 million pieces.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY26 was at Rs 270.21 crore, up 21.46% as against Rs 222.46 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

EBITDA stood at Rs 294.70 crore in Q1 FY26, registering the growth of 21.12% compared with Rs 243.30 crore in Q1 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 22.4% in Q1 FY26 as against 19% in Q1 FY25.

On outlook & trends front, the company is optimistic about demand recovery in the coming quarters, driven by positive interventions aimed at boosting consumption. With inflation at an all-time low, lower borrowing rates, and rationalization of direct tax rates, increased liquidity is expected to strengthen consumers purchasing power. Additionally, the deeper adoption of e-commerce will play a significant role in expanding the organized retail ecosystem. To align with evolving consumer preferences, especially among younger audiences, we have also expanded our product range through JKY Groove to capture the latest trends. V.S. Ganesh, managing director, Page Industries, I am pleased to share that we achieved a 21.5% growth in PAT for the quarter. We continue to expand our consumer reach while pursuing various product innovation and process automation initiatives. At the same time, we remain focused on optimizing market investments and implementing cost-efficiency measures.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared a 1st interim dividend for the fiscal year 2025-26 of Rs 150/- per equity share. The record date for the payment of interim dividend is 13 August 2025. The dividend will be paid on or before 5 September 2025. Page Industries is the exclusive licensee of JOCKEY International Inc. (USA) for manufacture, distribution and marketing of the JOCKEY brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Maldives, Bhutan and UAE. Page Industries is also the exclusive licensee of Speedo International for the manufacture, marketing and distribution of the Speedo brand in India. Shares of Page Industries shed 1.06% to close at Rs 45,770 on the BSE.