D B Corp consolidated net profit declines 31.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.15% to Rs 559.45 crore

Net profit of D B Corp declined 31.42% to Rs 80.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 117.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.15% to Rs 559.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 589.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.559.45589.8519.7727.88131.89185.08107.61157.3680.84117.87

