IndusInd Bank Ltd soars 0.12%, gains for fifth straight session

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 57006.65, up 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 60.76 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 881.85, down 0.23% on the day. IndusInd Bank Ltd is down 39.45% in last one year as compared to a 1.63% jump in NIFTY and a 8.74% jump in the Nifty Bank index.