IndusInd Bank Ltd soars 0.12%, gains for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 882.1, up 0.12% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 39.45% in last one year as compared to a 1.63% jump in NIFTY and a 8.74% jump in the Nifty Bank.

IndusInd Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 882.1, up 0.12% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 25204.3. The Sensex is at 82632.7, up 0.07%. IndusInd Bank Ltd has gained around 9.02% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 57006.65, up 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 60.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 881.85, down 0.23% on the day. IndusInd Bank Ltd is down 39.45% in last one year as compared to a 1.63% jump in NIFTY and a 8.74% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 25.98 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

