Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GBPUSD rebounds from 3-week low on hot UK inflation data

GBPUSD rebounds from 3-week low on hot UK inflation data

Image
Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The British pound rebounded on Wednesday following a consistent decline since the start of the month which landed the GBPUS pair to a three week low. The pound was boosted by UK CPI data that climbed 3.6% on the year in June after reporting a 3.4% growth in May. The market forecast was for a 3.4% increase and the reading moves away from the Bank of Englands (BoE) 2% target which could dial back a forward looking rate cut by BoE. Core CPI (excluding volatile food and energy items) rose 3.7% year-over-year in the same period, as against a 3.5% uptick in May. Meanwhile, the monthly UK CPI inflation ticked up to 0.3% in June from 0.2% in May. However, dollar index pacing ahead of 98 mark could limit some gains in the counter. Currently, GBPUSD is quoting at $1.3413, up 0.12% on the day. Meanwhile on the NSE, GBPINR futures pair is seen trading at 115.19, down 0.32% on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Network 18 Media gains on reporting turnaround PAT of Rs 516 crore in Q1

Market trade near flat line; auto shares decline; VIX slides 1%

ICICI Lombard jumps as Q1 PAT spurts 29% YoY to Rs 747 crore

SMS Lifesciences India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story