D B Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 207, down 0.35% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock is up for a third straight session today in last one year as compared to a 1.2% down 0.44%. in NIFTY and a 12.39% down 0.55% in the Nifty Media index.

D B Corp Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 207, down 0.35% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 24137.85. The Sensex is at 77790.03, down 0.41%.D B Corp Ltd has gained around 1.16% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which D B Corp Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1389.65, down 0.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.14 lakh shares in last one month.