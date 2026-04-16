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MIC Electronics rises after securing Rs 2.2 crore railway orders

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Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 1:31 PM IST
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MIC Electronics rose 2.72% to Rs 41.61 after the company secured orders worth Rs 2.21 crore from divisions of Indian Railways.

The company received a letter of acceptance from the Nagpur Division of Central Railway for supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of telecom assets and a Passenger Information Display System (PIDS) at Wardha station, valued at Rs 1.12 crore. The order is to be executed within six months.

Additionally, the company secured an LOA variation order from the Salem Division of Southern Railway for the provision of a Passenger Information System across multiple stations under the Amrit Bharat Scheme, along with a comprehensive annual maintenance contract (CAMC) for five years, aggregating to Rs 1.09 crore.

MIC Electronics specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of LED video displays as well as high-end electronics and telecommunications products.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 13.4% to Rs 1.88 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 2.17 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 667.9% YoY to Rs 90.23 crore in Q3 FY26.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

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